Wyoming and horses go hand in hand.

And it's a common Wyoming dream to live on a property that has enough room "for a few horses".

When I came across this 20-acre property right near Casper, I immediately took some time to look at it a bit more closely.

What first caught my eye was the fact that it has an indoor riding arena.

When Winter lasts 9 months (and sometimes it feels longer) having an indoor riding arena is a huge plus.

When I noticed that this could possibly work as an area to board horses I was definitely interested.

After all, the asking price for this property is $925,000 which means that some extra income wouldn't be a bad thing.

The home itself is modern, with lots of great touches like a wood stove, luxury vinyl plank flooring, and natural light in almost every room.

There is no basement, but the home is still a large 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom with almost 2,500 square feet of living space.

Take a look below.

Casper Horse Property Has 5 Bedroom Home, Indoor Arena AND Heated Barn



What do you think?

The home is done in tasteful neutrals, so it would be easy to make it your own.

And how about the 3 car garage (including RV parking).

There were several other outbuildings that I didn't show, that could be used to keep chickens or pigs living their best lives...maybe even a cute goat of 7.

The location isn't bad either, it's only about 30 minutes outside of town.

