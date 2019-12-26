If Santa gave you some Powerball tickets for Christmas, this could be your next vacation home. A $35 million Wyoming ranch is the most expensive new property in the country, according to Realtor.com.

Formerly known at the Puzzleface Ranch, the 227-acre Jackson Hole retreat features an 18,000 square-foot mansion with 7 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, nine fireplaces, a four-car garage, elevator, movie theater, gym, wine cellar, wrap-around patio, and wall-to-wall windows with sweeping views of the Grand Tetons and the Snake River. The ranch also includes a three-bedroom guest house, a caretaker's cottage, a 7,000 square foot main barn, a smaller barn, a tool shed, and a 2,000 square-foot workshop.

Current owner Finlan Ryan bought the property for $7.8 million in 2008, then engaged in several high-profile battles with Teton County Commissioners over building permits for his proposed renovations. Eventually, Ryan prevailed and completed the project earlier this year. The expanded main house is now nearly twice the size allowed for other residential dwellings in Jackson, according to SF Gate.

What's the monthly payment on a $35 million mortgage? With a down payment of $7 million, a 30-year fixed-rate note at 3.8% interest will set you back $131,000 each month, plus another $11,000 for insurance and property taxes, for a monthly total of $142,216, according to Realtor.