Wyoming Gold Claims For Sale, You Could Own Your Own!

There is still GOLD in them there hills.

You can still buy a gold claim and own what you find.

It's a lot of work. Let's just say that upfront.

If you want you can just dig a little and pan the river.

Your choice.

There are several listings posted online.

Just GOOGLE "Wyoming gold mine for sale" or words to that effect.

Searching for gold claims for sale is actually not that hard to do.

The hard part, once the land and rights deal is made, is extracting the gold.

This first claim is from Alcova Wyoming.

You can find out more about it at this link.

attachment-Alcova Gold Mine For Sale loading...

LEGAL NOTES A mining claim gives the holder the right to mine on mineral-rich land that belongs to the federal government. Mining claims are a tangible asset and show proof of all interests in minerals in the area. They can be bought, sold or used as collateral, just like any other piece of real estate. A mining claim can be sold, traded, leased, gifted, willed, used as collateral or transferred in part or in its entirety just like any other real property using a quitclaim deed which is a recordable conveyance.

There is more than just gold in Wyoming.

This state is rich in many things that can make you rich if you're willing to take the risk and put in the time and effort.

Gold, Platinum, Gemstones.

Use this link to learn more.

attachment-Wyoming mine for sale loading...

It's a little surprising where some of these listings come up.

This next one is actually on EBAY!

It's defiantly a good idea to check with the state of Wyoming to find out if the deal you are reading about is legit.

Remember, someone actually thought he was purchasing the Brooklyn Bridge many years ago. That was one of the greatest scams in American history.

So, yes, there is still plenty of gold left to be found in Wyoming, along with many other resources worth digging for.

You don't have to be rich to get started.

Inside Wyoming Missile Silo For Sale There are decommissioned missile silos for sale in Wyoming.

Thermal nuclear device not included.

Now why would anyone want to own one of those?

Lets start by looking to the outside, then go in.

Well, because owning one is just such a cool idea.

So lets have a look at what the realtor is offering.