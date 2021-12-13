WOW Massive Casper Home Has Sauna, Pizza Oven, Movie Theater, And Barn

I'm a hardcore HGTV fan, and I spend a lot of time watching the many TV shows that allow us to tour other people's homes.

I claim it's because I'm gathering ideas for our own home renovations, but really I'm just nosey.

I love seeing how other people live and am more than happy to criticize layouts and countertops...and yes I'm well aware that in real life I couldn't even dream of living in even the same zip code of many of these houses.

But that doesn't stop this girl from dreaming.

When I came across this large 6 bedroom home for sale right here in Casper, Wyoming I had to check it out.

I knew from the start that the price tag of $1,950,000 meant that there was no way I could ever live in this home, but that has never stopped me before.

I was especially intrigued by the amazing barn setup and the fun interior features like a sauna, pizza oven, and my personal favorite,,,the heated floor in the master bathroom (and the spa tub too).

Massive Casper Home Has Sauna, Pizza Oven, Movie Theater, Barn, And More This 5,372 sq ft home is on 18.5 acres and has panoramic mountain and city views. This is an exquisite custom home with quality construction and cherry wood floors, granite, tile, and marble throughout.

Pretty nice right?!

And with the studio apartment above the garage/shop unfinished you could easily turn that into a man cave, craft area, workout room, or guest quarters.

Love the house but looking for a bit more of a barn and horse area?

How about this home?

