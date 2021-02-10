Casper: The Only Town Where You Can Get a Car Wash & Breakfast Burrito

It's most definitely not the first place that would normally come to mind when I'm thinking of where to get breakfast, but it is now and option.

Wash and Glow car wash on the west side of Casper is now offering breakfast at their drive through. They have partnered with Eggington's and offer a limited version of their menu as of this Monday (February 8th, 2021).

After doing some extensive online research (mostly Google and Facebook), I did actually find a few other car washes throughout the country that offer food, but no other ones in the Cowboy State. Maybe this will become a new trend.