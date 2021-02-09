Casper-area veterans of any age who are enrolled in the VA health care system can receive the COVID-19 vaccination at the Veterans Administration Clinic on Friday, according to a news release from the Sheridan VA Health Care System.

The clinic is located at 6000 E. Second St.

The vaccinations are available by appointment only and appointment times may fill quickly.

Additional vaccination opportunities will be available in the future.

To schedule an appointment call (307) 235-4143, ext. 1299.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

READ MORE: Here are 10 ways to help others who are struggling right now