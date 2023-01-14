Casper Woman Crowned Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming 2023

"Just because you're a mom with a disability doesn't mean you can't continue with day-to-day life."

There was only one contestant for the Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming program today, Jan. 14, but the room was full of supporters.

Teka Perry was crowned today as the new Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming.

During the public interview one judge asked Perry what she would do if she had 10 million dollars.

Perry said she would donate much of it to charities around the world and fund research for cancer and spinal cord injuries.

"What is one thing we have to know about you?" asked another judge.

"I'm motivated" she said.

When asked what her passion in life is, she stated "My kids. Absolutely."

As the new spokesperson for the advocacy program, Perry will have the opportunity to travel around the state of Wyoming to discuss a platform of her choice with others.

She will also participate in the National Ms. Wheelchair America in July.

During her speech Perry said her platform is about being a mother in a wheelchair.

"Just because you're a mom with a disability doesn't mean you can't continue with day-to-day life," she said.

"I want to inspire people who are disabled or in a wheelchair to do great things. I want to empower people and show them it's okay to be yourself."

The previous Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming, Masha Flinn, was all smiles as she sat next to Perry to give her advice and support during the crowning ceremony.

Dawn Lacko, the director of NOWCAP Services, placed the crown upon Perry's head and presented a sash at the ceremony.

Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming 2023: Teka Perry