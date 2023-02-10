Casper Woman Pleads No Contest to Taking Meth into Jail, Delivery

A Casper woman appeared in Natrona County District Court for an arraignment today, Feb. 10.

Ashley Carbajal pleaded no contest to two charges:

1. Taking a Controlled Substance (meth) into a Correctional Facility, punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

2. Delivery of Controlled Substance, punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Public Defender, Todd Infanger, explained the plea agreement:

In exchange for Carbajal's no contest plea, the state agreed to dismiss 3 other count, with a capped sentence for the first count to be no longer than 3 years, the second count no longer than 5 years--to run concurrent. This with a cold plea provision.

A cold plea provision allows prosecutors to ask for the maximum sentence if Carbajal violates any bond conditions.

Judge Joshua Eames said he was not going to accept or reject Carbajal's plea today, but review pre-sentencing investigation before making a decision.

The judge said if he rejects the plea agreement, Carbajal may reject her no-contest plea and the matter could be set for trial.

Infanger asked that Carbajal's bond be lowered to $10,000 cash or surety in light of the agreement.

Assistant District attorney Blayne Nelson opposed the request, saying that the state is concerned with Carbajal's inability to control her substance abuse problem, and continued bond at $30,000 cash or surety with other conditions.