Every year in the Fall the Green Acres Corn Maze is the place to be (see what I did there).

School children and families look forward to heading there to celebrate Fall, our local community, and learn an appreciation for agriculture.

The Green Acres Mission is "To provide an appreciation for agriculture, a unique AGRI-Education & AGRI-Entertainment experience while enjoying some wholesome family fun!"

Activities include a Corn Maze, Petting Farm, Pumpkin Cart rides, Grain Train, Apple Cannons, Corn Pit, Hay Bale Maze, Air Pillow, and Mining for gems and arrowheads!

Each year the Green Acres Corn Maze picks a new theme for their maze, and this year they're celebrating their 10 year anniversary and including our local baseball team the Casper Horseheads in their design.

The Green Acres Corn Maze opens September 18 through October 31, 2021.

Weekdays are appointment only and Saturday and Sunday hours are 10 am - 6 pm.

This week they've added Porker Races at 12, 2, and 4 on the weekends, which will definitely be tons of fun to see.

The cost is $12.00 for ages 12 plus, ages 4 - 11 is $10.00 with ages 3 and under free.

Green Acres Corn Maze wants to let you know that hay allergies may be irritated, the ground is uneven in the maze and hard for strollers, and no dogs are allowed.

You can follow the Green Acres Corn Maze on Facebook to see updated information.

