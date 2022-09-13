The ‘Green Acres Corn Maze’ Returns to Natrona County This Weekend

There are local residents that have been waiting close to a year for the fun to begin again, and the countdown is almost over. The Green Acres Corn Maze is opening up this weekend for the 2022 season.

The Green Acres Corn Maze will be opening on Saturday, September 17th, 2022 and will be operating through Halloween (Monday, October 31st, 2022). Their weekend hours are 10:00 am - 6:00 pm, Saturday and Sunday, with weekday times scheduled by appointment only.

There are several attractions to enjoy at Green Acres Corn Maze, including:

Gemstone Mining

Petting Farm

Jumping Pillow

Hay Bale Maze

Corn Pit

Apple Blaster

Barrel Train / Tractor Ride / Pumpkin Carts

So far, I have never had the chance to experience a corn maze, so I am definitely marking it off my bucket list this year. The thought of shooting the "Apple Blaster" has me equally intrigued.

For more details about the Green Acres Corn Maze, visit their website here and follow them on Facebook here.

