‘Get Lost With Reba’ at this Year’s Green Acres Corn Maze
It's been twelve years and it is still going on strong. The Green Acres Corn Maze has become a staple for fall activities in the Casper area and it's coming back this September.
Opening weekend is Saturday, September 16th, 2023, and Sunday, September 17th, 2023, starting at 10:00 am.
This year, the official Green Acres Corn Maze Facebook page made the announcement for the theme along with a special video from the "Queen of Country" herself, Reba McEntire.
Check out the map of this year's layout (see below).
There are several attractions to enjoy at Green Acres Corn Maze, including:
- Corn Maze
- Petting Farm
- Pumpkin Cart Rides
- Grain Train
- Apple Cannons
- Corn Pit
- Hay Bale Maze
- Air Pillow
- Mining for Gems and Arrowheads
For more details about the Green Acres Corn Maze, visit their website here and follow them on Facebook here.