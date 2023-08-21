‘Get Lost With Reba’ at this Year’s Green Acres Corn Maze

It's been twelve years and it is still going on strong. The Green Acres Corn Maze has become a staple for fall activities in the Casper area and it's coming back this September.

Opening weekend is Saturday, September 16th, 2023, and Sunday, September 17th, 2023, starting at 10:00 am.

This year, the official Green Acres Corn Maze Facebook page made the announcement for the theme along with a special video from the "Queen of Country" herself, Reba McEntire.

Check out the map of this year's layout (see below).

There are several attractions to enjoy at Green Acres Corn Maze, including:

​Corn Maze

Petting Farm

Pumpkin Cart Rides

Grain Train

Apple Cannons

Corn Pit

Hay Bale Maze

Air Pillow

Mining for Gems and Arrowheads

For more details about the Green Acres Corn Maze, visit their website here and follow them on Facebook here.

