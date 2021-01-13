Casper’s Hobby Lobby Has The New Dolly Parton Kitchenware Line
Dolly Parton is a legendary songwriter and singer, philanthropist, actress, businesswoman, and American icon.
Can you tell I'm a Dolly Parton superfan?
But really...isn't everyone?
When I heard that Dolly Parton was releasing a new kitchenware line at Hobby Lobby I immediately called our local Casper store to see if they were carrying them.
Thankfully the answer was yes, though in a limited amount.
Take a look at some of the items that are currently available, and stop back at your local Hobby Lobby weekly for new items.
Most of the items available are under $30 and are dishwasher and microwave safe.
Practical AND cute...we'd expect nothing less from Dolly Parton.
Oh, side note...
The items are all sold out online but I was told new stock arrives each Wednesday at our local Hobby Lobby.
And I can assure you that my tea absolutely DID taste better when I drank it out of my NEW Dolly Parton mug ;)