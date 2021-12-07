Casper’s Hobby Lobby Has Dolly Parton Christmas Kitchenware
Dolly Parton is a legendary songwriter and singer, philanthropist, actress, businesswoman, and American icon.
Earlier this year Dolly Parton released her first line of Kitchenware at Hobby Lobby.
It practically flew off the shelves (but not before I could snag a mug for myself), so I was thrilled when I learned that there is now Christmas Kitchenware available.
I called our local Casper store to see if they were carrying them, and thankfully the answer was yes, though in a limited amount.
Take a look at some of the items that are currently available, and stop back at your local Hobby Lobby weekly for new items.
Here's A Look At Dolly Parton's Christmas Kitchenware
Most of the items available are under $30 and are dishwasher and microwave safe.
Practical AND cute...we'd expect nothing less from Dolly Parton.
Oh, side note/pro tip...
The items are all sold out online, but I was told new stock arrives each Wednesday at our local Hobby Lobby.