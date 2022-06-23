Casper’s last open bar and grill liquor license goes to…

The City Council awarded Casper's last open bar and grill liquor license to La Cocina, an establishment that has been around since 1996.

The restaurant expects to move to a new location on 4110 Centennial Hills Boulevard next year, but until then will remain at their current location sans liquor license.

La Cocina posted a statement on Facebook yesterday saying, "We are so excited and thankful for this approval! We plan to bring the best hospitality, food service, and energy to our new beautiful home at The Compass! Until then service, hours, and everything stays the same at our beloved E Street home where our story keeps growing. Thank you, Casper."

As the name implies, a liquor license is the golden ticket for establishments to serve liquor. Many have referred to the procurement thereof with reverence--it's a big deal to have one.

Earlier this year, an article from Cowboy State Daily, noted two Wyoming mayors' agitation with the Wyoming system restricting the number of liquor licenses in the cities and limiting economic growth.

Cheyenne's mayor, Patrick Collins, told the Cowboy State Daily he "is frustrated over the liquor license disbursement process, as it stunts economic growth and investment in the city."

He pointed out that the restrictions undermine plans to potentially restore old buildings in the community.

Sheridan's mayor, Rich Bridger, added that more licenses would allow businesses to capitalize on business during tourist season.

Licenses are issued at the local level by the city or county, although they are governed by Wyoming Statute.

Here is a list of all the Wyoming Liquor License Holders.