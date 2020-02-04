Casper’s Logan Wilson Invited to NFL Combine
Former Wyoming Cowboy linebacker and Casper native Logan Wilson has been invited to the NFL combine that will be at the end of the month in Indianapolis. It's a seen and be seen event for NFL prospects and Wilson is the 4th Cowboy player in the last 4 years to be invited to the Combine.
Wilson was named All-American by several organizations and racked up 105 tackles this past season for the Pokes. He finished with 409 in his career in Laramie and was a national finalist for the Butkus Award given to the nation's best linebacker.
NFL draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. has Wilson at the #4 inside linebacker and also played in the Senior Bowl, recording 2 tackles. He played defensive back, wide receiver and punted for Natrona County High school from 2012-14