We first introduced you to Casper artist Rugie (pronounced Rug-E) last year when we shared a video of him creating spray painting art of the Wyoming bucking horse.

Whether you call him a Spray Paint Artist, Graffiti Artist, or Street Artist his unique art is instantly recognizable as his.

For example when I saw his work as the cover work on Ian Munsick's "Cowboy Killer" single I knew before I read the text that it was Rugie's work.

I've also seen several of Rugie's paintings that he has donated to various charitable events, and in his more intricate work, the bright colors combined with soft details create a piece of art that is truly wonderful to see.

When I learned about his newest creation, a piece of art depicting Wyoming's very own Logan Wilson, I knew I had to share it with you.

I also wanted to reach out to Rugie himself so that he could share with us why he picked Logan Wilson as the subject of his work. Here's what he had to say:

To me, Logan is a huge positive influence in our community. He has shown that hard work pays off and that even if you are from a small town like Casper you can still make it to the top. Logan stays humble and shows love to his roots here in Casper. Those of you that live here know the story of three boys that were badly burned, they are friends of my son and it meant so much to all of us that Logan took the time and effort to help them. My oldest son was a huge fan of Logan before that act of kindness, and Logan only rose higher in his esteem afterward. As a parent, I appreciate that Logan is a great role model for my kids to look up to. And honestly, I look up to him as well as I strive to take my art career to the next level. I created the painting of him to show support from our community, and to show Logan that we are proud of his journey and cheering him on.

You can follow Rugie on Instagram to see more of his great work, or to learn when the prints of his Logan Wilson painting will be available for sale.

