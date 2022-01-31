LOOK: Casper’s Logan Wilson’s Amazing Road To The Super Bowl

In the spring of 2020 things were up in the air as far as what was going to happen with the pandemic and the 2020 NFL Draft. The Draft was scheduled to be in Las Vegas but just over a month prior to the event from taking place, it was cancelled. For the first time ever, the draft was held remotely and fortunately all the teams were able to make their picks.

That year Cincinnati Bengals chose Joe Burrow as the #1 overall draft pick. Burrow was the fresh off of an NCAA National Championship Win and ready to get into the league. The 65th overall pick (and first pick of the 3rd round) of the 2020 NFL Draft also went to the Bengals and they selected none other than Casper, Wyoming's Natrona County High School standout and University of Wyoming star Logan Wilson.

Wilson was 1st team All-Mountain West and 2nd Team All-American by USA Today in his senior season at Wyoming. He ended his career with 421 tackles, 7 sacks, 10 interceptions, multiple forced fumbles and recoveries and scored 3 defensive touchdowns. Needless to say, Logan deserved to head to the pro's.

Many kids dream of becoming a pro athlete and going to the Super Bowl or World Series. Many backyard football and baseball game fantasies are built around those dreams. Wilson, has a chance to live out the dream of so many...playing in the NFL Super Bowl for a chance to become a World Champion.

There are players that have played years in the NFL and still haven't had the opportunity to get that chance. Logan and Joe Burrow have made it possible for both of them to play on the biggest stage in football on February 13th in Los Angeles, California in only their second year in the league.

For the second year in a row, the team representing the NFC will be playing in their home stadium as the Bengals will play the Los Angeles Rams in SoFi Stadium, the Rams home stadium. Last years Super Bowl was played in Tampa Bay, where Tom Brady led the Buccaneers to a Championship in their own stadium.

The Bengals have made quite the turnaround over the last couple of seasons, going from worst to first in the AFC since that 2020 draft. The name Logan Wilson has been a big part of that turn around. Having only been in the league two years, Wilson has had quite the impact on the team. Take a look back at his journey in his young NFL career.

