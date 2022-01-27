The first-ever Rocky Mountain Country Music Awards were held in 2016 with the purpose of showcasing the best country music talent in Colorado and Wyoming.

As the event developed over the years, the list of states grew to include Utah, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, New Mexico, Montana, and North Dakota.

​The event itself features performances from some of the region's best entertainers and presentations of awards to the winners which allow the community to show their admiration and appreciation for the artists.

The Rocky Mountain Country Music Awards recently released their nominations for this year's 2022 Nominees.

The categories include Musician of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, Venue of the Year, New Artist of the Year, Event/Festival of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year, and Entertainer of the Year.

You can find the whole list here and if you take time to look, you'll see a lot of Wyoming artists in the list of nominees.

Chancey Williams, Ian Munsick, Ned Ledoux, Tris Munsick, and Brooke Latka are all names that those of you that follow the Wyoming Country music scene will recognize.

It was a proud moment for us to see so many familiar names (and many of them have been in our studio) on the nominee list.

There were even a few Western artists on the list that you may recognize from past Beartrap events.

Take some time to share the good news, and keep your eye out for My Country App notifications letting you know what Wyoming artists ended up taking home awards at this year's Rocky Mountain Country Music Awards.

