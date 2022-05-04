Dennis Friedly is a name that is recognized worldwide, and is synonymous with hand-crafted one-of-a-kind knives that are truly beautiful in every sense of the word.

Friedly lives in Cody, Wyoming, and has been making knives for 50 years.

What began as an apprenticeship in the 1970s turned into a career, and Friedly is considered a Master Knifemaker.

Friedly makes an assortment of knives, including fixed blade hunters, Bowies, daggers, camp knives, and folders.

He does all of the blade work, grinding, and buffing himself, while the embellishments are added through collaborations with multiple engravers and scrimshaw artists.

Friedly uses a variety of materials to create the handles, but his favorites are Ivory (including mammoth and ancient walrus) and exotic woods such as Ironwood and Tamarind.

He is known for creating knives that have wonderfully flowing lines, and the symmetry and crispness of his grinds (which are done by hand) combine to create knives that are the best in the world.

My husband grew up in the Cody area, and we are lucky enough to consider Dennis a family friend.

I reached out to him and asked why he continues to be so passionate about his work after 50 years and he answered,

Creating knives has allowed me to express my feelings. My impressions and emotions come out in the steel. Sometimes I have help through collaboration with other artists so I can create the final impression I want, and other times it's just me. My knives are a unique way for people to see beauty and emotion. I think of my knives as one-of-a-kind art pieces. And, I just enjoy it. A lot of the knife collectors I have met through the years turned into friendships...And the joy and delight it brings to people to own one of my knives is rewarding and gives me joy.

Friedly has created a book full of images of the last 50 years of his work.

Email FriedlyKnives@hotmail.com with any inquiries.

