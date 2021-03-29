Casper’s Mike Devereaux Added to Orioles Hall of Fame

Casper native and Kelly Walsh grad Mike Devereux has been selected for the Baltimore Orioles Hall of Fame in Major League Baseball. He spent 7 years with the Orioles and his next year was in 1992 when he hit 24 home runs with 107 RBI's and a .276 batting average. Devereaux was also an outstanding outfielder and a .989 field percentage. In 1992, he finished 7th in the American League Most Valuable Player voting.

Devereaux was also solid for the Orioles in 1991 with 19 homers and 59 RBI's and his 14 home runs and drove in 73 in 1993. In the 1995 season, he played with the Atlanta Braves and was named the Most Valuable Player of the National League Championship series. Devereaux also spent time with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago White Sox, and the Texas Rangers.

Devereaux is one of the greatest high school athletes in Wyoming history as led Kelly Walsh to state titles in football, basketball, and track. After playing American Legion baseball in Casper, Devereaux played his college ball at Arizona State, in the same outfielder with Barry Bonds.

