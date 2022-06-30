Not only are pets our furry BFFs, but they also provide some of the funniest moments, especially when they go viral on the internet. One such moment occurred over the weekend when a TikTok user posted a video of their cat, which instantly drew comparisons to none other than the iconic Lady Gaga.

It all began when TikTok user @chivalryisdead086 posted a clip of their cat trotting down a hallway with an object in its mouth, meowing melodically as it approaches the camera.

Many TikTok viewers found the melody of the cat's trills familiar to that of a very famous 2009 pop song: "Bad Romance."

"What a lovely voice," the video is adorably captioned. The viral clip has been viewed 1.2 million times so far.

When another TikTok user, @savrutherford_, made the Gaga comparison as well, their video instantly went viral, too.

Having been viewed over 427,000 times, the user's duet clip shows the cat meowing as @savrutherford_ sings along to the lyric "caught in a bad romance" toward the end of the video.

It's almost impossible not to hear Gaga's "Bad Romance" from the cat's smooth vocalization. Maybe the kitty is a Little Monster?

"Bad Romance" was released on The Fame Monster EP in 2009.

The track debuted at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100; it peaked at No. 2 and held that spot for seven nonconsecutive weeks.

The track was written by Lady Gaga and Nadir Khayat. Gaga also holds a co-producing credit on the song alongside RedOne. "Bad Romance" is part of a select group of songs to be certified Diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) for selling over 10,000,000 units in the U.S.

