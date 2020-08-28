Actor Chadwick Boseman died Friday (August 28) after a four year-long battle with colon cancer.

The Black Panther star's passing was confirmed through a statement posted to his Twitter account.

"It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman," read the statement. "Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last four years as it progressed to stage IV."

"A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy," the post continued. "It was the honor of his career to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther."

"He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side," detailed the statement. "The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time."

The actor never discussed his cancer diagnosis publicly.

Boseman most famously portrayed T'Challa, a.k.a. Black Panther, in the hit Marvel Studios film of the same name in 2018. He also appeared as the character in Captain America: Civil War in 2016, Avengers: Infinity War in 2018 and Endgame in 2019.