‘Wakanda Forever’ Easter Eggs: All the Coolest Marvel References

By necessity, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever had to take some big leaps away from established Marvel continuity. Although he has taken a few sabbaticals from his role as Black Panther, T’Challa never died in Marvel’s comics, and he remains an active hero. The man who played T’Challa onscreen, Chadwick Boseman, sadly died in 2020 after a battle with colon cancer.

Marvel could have theoretically recast the role and continued on as if nothing had happened, but they chose instead to incorporate Boseman’s death into Wakanda Forever’s story, which takes place in the aftermath of King T’Challa’s death, and follows his family (primarily Letitia Wright’s Shuri and Angela Bassett’s Queen Ramonda) as they try to guide Wakanda through a potential war with Namor and his undersea kingdom.

Even with this massive break from Marvel’s past, Wakanda Forever still includes many subplots, characters, and details drawn right from the pages of Black Panther books. It also features a ton of references big and small to the first Black Panther, including some you might not catch if you haven’t seen the previous movie in a few years. In the list below, we’ve gathered 20 of the coolest examples of both.

There are probably more — feel free to let us know about them on social media. But these were all our favorite Marvel Easter eggs in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever:

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: All the Coolest Marvel Easter Eggs Here are all the best callbacks to Black Panther (and to decades of Marvel Comics) in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Get our free mobile app