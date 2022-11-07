Studio City Mesa’s New Luxury Theater Will Feature ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

Casper movie fans have been patiently waiting for their first chance to check out the newly update theaters, the Studio LUXX at both Studio City East and Studio City Mesa.

The official WyoMovies Casper Facebook shared the opening news late last week (November 3rd, 2022), with a video and a caption that read:

Get ready to experience Studio LUXX™ at the Star Stadium! Featuring a 40-foot curved screen, 4K ultra-high contrast laser projection, immersive Dolby Atmos sound, and HEATED LUXURY RECLINERS, this is THE place to see movies in Wyoming winter. Tickets for November 10 advance shows of Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in Studio LUXX™ are on sale now at WyoMovies.com!

This is sure to be a truly awesome experience at the updated theater. All the reviews for the upcoming "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever", which is the final film in phase five for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), have been nothing but favorable. This is the perfect movie to feature in the LUXX.

For all the latest updates for upcoming films, special events and discount offers, make sure to follow the official WyoMovies Casper Facebook page here, visit their website, www.WyoMovies.com, and/or download their mobile app.

