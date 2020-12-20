Check Out This Mouthwatering Outdoors Buttermilk Fried Chicken Video

I have always considered myself to be somewhat of a foodie, but after finding a new pair chefs to follow, I'll admit, it's time to step my game up.

Enter TikTok-ers, Instagram-ers, YouTubers and Facebook chefs, Men With The Pot, two gentlemen from Poland that currently reside in Fermanagh, Ireland. The duo started on Facebook and Instagram, but have found much success with their TikTok having over 3.8 million followers.

I luckily stumbled across the above video (originally on Instagram), earlier this morning (Sunday, December 20th, 2020). It shows how to make a mouthwatering buttermilk fried chicken with a made from scratch coleslaw.

It's also worth noting, because of the duos wonderous food videos, I know know what the term ASMR means.

Men With The Pot man not be the most delicious sound name for a food channel, but watch just one video and I'm sure you'll be hooked. Also, if you're anything like me, you're going to want one of their knifes.