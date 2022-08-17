Grant Street Grocery Hosting Nashville Hot Chicken Night, Serving Up Sammies and Beer

In terms of chicken sandwich phenomena, Popeyes ain't got nothin' on Grant Street Grocery.

Last year, when Grant Street Grocery introduced Casper residents to its Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich, people lost their minds. That's how good it was. Social media pages were singing the praises of this delicious chicken sammy and Grant Street Grocery quickly ran out.

They've brought the sandwich back off and on throughout the preceding months but on Wednesday, they're dedicating an entire evening (and menu) to this delicacy.

"The night you've been waiting for," the grocery store wrote on their social media page. "Join us at Grant Street, where we'll have only one thing on the menu: our fried Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich with Dill Pickle Coleslaw and Kettle Chips."

Grant Street Grocery will be offering up this hot ticket menu item from 5:00-7:30 p.m. and they're hoping to make a party out of it. They'll also be serving up "a wide selection of beer and other beverages," so they encouraged patrons not to forget their ID's.

Listen, we like Popeye's as much as the next person (even though we no longer have one, which we're still resentful about), but if we're to choose only one chicken sandwich that we could eat for the rest of our lives, we're not driving to Popeye's; we're heading to Grant Street.