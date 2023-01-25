New Lunch Menu, Saturday Doughnuts, and Fresh Fish for Casper’s Grant Street Grocery & Market

Grant Street Grocery and Market's website announces: New Year, New Menu!

They've got a ton of new items to choose from, including the "Grown up Grilled Cheese" that piqued my interest--a smoked gouda and cheddar sandwhich on grilled sourdough or wheat with a side of hot pepper bacon jam. Hot dang!

And on that spicy note, there's a new hot sauce alert; the brand is called smaak and it features three different kinds: aji, cayenne, and hatch chili.

Starting this weekend, they'll have Saturday doughnuts: tropical dreams, monster cookie, white russian and grandpa's breakfast.

"We'll also have a breakfast sausage, green chili, egg and cheese breakfast burrito, ham and gouda croissants" read the announcement.

In addition to breakfast meats, various steaks and lamb, they've added skuna bay salmon, honey smoked salmon and peppered smoked salmon.

