Grant Street Grocery Bringing Back the Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

If you are a fan of Grant Street Grocery and Market's specialty Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich, this is your last chance in 2022 to get one.

The specialty sandwich is the featured menu item for this Saturday (October 15th, 2022), and will be the only day, as well as the last day of the year to get one. The Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich, along with their signature BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich, will be available from noon until 6:00 pm on Saturday.

For those who have never tasted Nashville Hot Chicken, it is a type of fried chicken that is a local specialty of Nashville, Tennessee (hence the name). It is prepared by marinating chicken, usually breasts, thighs or in some cases wings, in a unique blend of spices, deep-fried and then covered in a hot sauce that has been spiced with cayenne pepper. Depending on where you are, it's usually served up over white bread and garnished with pickles.

For the Grant Street Grocery sandwich version, it's served with dill pickle coleslaw & kettle chips.

