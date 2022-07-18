Chief: 3 dead in Indiana mall shooting; witness kills gunman

I love walking down the hallway of a modern movie theater and looking at the old posters of vintage movies.





That got me thinking about old Westerns based on Wyoming. How many of those posters are still around?





Many are, and many are for sale online, if you want to decorate your home, or even home theater, with classic and mostly forgotten movie posters.





Most of these films were made before the era of television. Hollywood was cranking out these things as fast as they could.





The plots, the scrips, the acting, directing, and editing were SO BAD, they were good.