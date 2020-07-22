Children Seem to Love This Huge Dancing Bear Puppet

If you believe that what 2020 needs to fix itself is a huge dancing bear puppet, you're in luck because that's exactly what I've found.

It gets even better. The creator of this puppet also included eyelashes that move because why not.

According to Digg, this dancing bear was created by Christopher Lutter-Gardella.

I can't believe I'm admitting this, but I actually did a search for "dancing bear puppet" on YouTube to see if this phenomenon has happened before. It has.

Compared to some of the other news that 2020 has brought us so far, I'll take a dancing bear puppet any day so thanks to Christopher for the invention.