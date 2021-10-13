MTV's Ex on the Beach star Chris Pearson was murdered outside his home.

The 25-year-old reality star and professional DJ passed away on Sunday (Oct. 10). According to TMZ, the incident took place at 2 A.M. at his apartment complex. Law enforcement sources told the outlet that he was being loud and disruptive with his girlfriend by the pool while his neighbors were trying to sleep.

Reportedly, a resident on a balcony began yelling at Pearson who, in turn, shouted back. Pearson went inside the complex to confront the man when he was stabbed near his heart. The suspect fled before police arrived at the scene.

Pearson was rushed to a local hospital and was pronounced dead at 3:30 A.M. as a result of his injuries.

Inside Edition reports that police are looking for witnesses and videos of the altercation to determine how it all happened. At this time, no arrests have been made but authorities are confident that they will track down the killer.

In the meantime, Pearson's family and friends have set up a GoFundMe for funeral costs. At the time of this article's publication, the fundraiser has raised just over $6,000 of its $30,000 goal. The funds will go directly to his family.

"All Chris wanted was to make it far in life to help his family and make them proud," the page reads. "Chris was taken from us way, way too soon. Nobody was ready for this, there was so much more he had set to accomplish."