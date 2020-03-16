Casper City Council Adopts Social Distancing Practices

The Casper City Council will enact social distancing at meetings and city facilities including Casper City Hall in response to the spreading coronavirus.

Casper residents are also encouraged to pay their bills over the phone or online.

Seating for members of the public who want to attend city council meetings will be limited based on the six feet of spacing recommendation, City Manager Carter Napier said in a news release on Monday.

Napier added that anyone showing coronavirus symptoms will be turned away. Council meetings are broadcast on cable channel 192 and YouTube.

City officials also say they are taking advantage of a telephone in the city hall atrium and a phone in council chambers. Officials will take public comment via the phone.

Citizens may call in from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. the first and third Mondays and Tuesdays of each month to schedule a call for regular council meetings. Staff will take down residents' information and arrange for individual calls during the meeting.

If citizens do not schedule calls in advance, they can still call at 6 p.m. and will be transferred to the council during the public comment or public hearing. That number is 307-235-8215.