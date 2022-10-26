Unless you're new in town, you already know Wolcott is the mecca for trick-or-treaters.

It's been upping its notoriety for a long time. In fact, it's the only street in Casper that actually shuts down traffick on Halloween for the hordes of gouls and goblins coming through.

With a quick call to the City of Casper, K2Radio News confirms that 9th and 12th street will close off traffic to Wolcott, so if you're planning to be driving in or around that area, be prepared.

