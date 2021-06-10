The City of Mills is holding their Summer Fest centennial celebration this Saturday (June 12th, 2021), at the riverfront on Wyoming Boulevard.

The first event of the celebration is the Centennial Parade. The official City of Mills Facebook page shared a map of the parade route along with a caption that read:

Come join us for the Mills Centennial Parade! Line up will begin at 9am with parade beginning at 10am at First Interstate Bank on SW Wyoming Blvd. The founder of Mills descendants will be our Grand Marshals along with Mayor Coleman and wife Angela!

In addition to the parade, there will be fireworks, bouncy houses, food trucks, games and more! There will also be live music from Aquile, Sara Evans and Day Drinkers.

According to the official City of Mills website:

Mills was established in 1921 as a sand and gravel community in support of the oil fields and refineries in the nearby towns of Casper and Midwest.

This celebration is sure to be one for the history books.