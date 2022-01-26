Municipal Clerk of Court Offices Have Moved to Mills City Hall

Municipal Clerk of Court Offices Have Moved to Mills City Hall

Earlier today, the Mills Police Department announced that some changes were occurring regarding their department.

"Starting today," the department wrote, "the offices for the Municipal Clerk of Court have moved to the Mills City Hall."

The MPD stated that, from this point forward, all fines and payments need to be taken to the new office, located at 704 4th Street, Mills, Wyoming 82644.

The department did note that you can still contact them by phone at:

  • Phone: 307-266-4796
  • Fax: 307-235-8976

The new mailing address for the Municipal Clerk of Court is:

P.O. Box 789, Mills, WY 82644. 

Additionally, the department stated that all court proceedings will still be held in the Municipal Court room, located at 4800 W. Yellowstone Hwy.

K2 Radio News has reached out to the Mills County Clerk to find out why the move occurred, and will update this story accordingly with a response when it becomes available.

