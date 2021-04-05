Colorado Man Falls Into 30-Foot Sinkhole in Leadville

A man attempting to access his storage unit at East 2nd Street and Plum Street in Leadville fell into a 30-foot deep sinkhole on April 1. The Leadville/Lake County Fire Rescue team was dispatched to the call at approximately 6 p.m.

Rescue efforts began by placing a 24-foot ladder over the pit to gain a better view of the situation. Firefighter, Alex Conlin, rappeled down the sinkhole to the victim and outfit him with a safety harness to prevent him from sinking into the water. During this time, it was determined that the victim had sustained injuries in the incident. Lake County Search and Rescue was called in for a high-angle rescue.

The high-angle rescue started at approximately 7:40 p.m. when the victim was retrieved from the sinkhole, he was immediately taken via ambulance to the airport. A helicopter was standing by for transport to a Denver Metro Area hospital for medical treatment for injuries sustained in the fall.

After an assessment, Conlin was provided rehabilitation treatment and began warming up from the rescue in the frigid environment. According to KDVR, information on the man who fell into the sinkhole has not been released.

