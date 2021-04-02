Bison Stampede Causes Traffic to Halt at Yellowstone National Park

The Cowboy State gets its fair share of traffic jams, but ours are obviously a little different then those in the more metropolitan areas. Our traffic jams involve some sort of wildlife 90% of the time.

This time was no different. A few days ago (March 30th, 2021), Rick Archer shared a video of a herd of bison coming down a mountain before they traffic at Yellowstone National Park.

The video has already viewed more than 5400 times. You can see a few of the bison contemplate ramming some of the vehicles. Apparently they were more upset about the cars then the drivers were. Luckily, no one exited their vehicles in a misguided attempt to get a selfie.

100 cool points given to this group of tourists.