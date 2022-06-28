Colorado Man Gored By Bison at Yellowstone National Park

Just days after Yellowstone National Park opened following immense flooding, the park is reporting that a Colorado man was gored by a bison on Monday.

According to a press release from the park, a 34-year-old male from Colorado Springs, Colorado was gored by a bull bison near the Giant Geyser at Old Faithful.

The release stated that the man was walking with his family on a boardwalk when the bison charged the group. The family members did not leave the area, and the bull bison continued to charge and gore the male.

It was reported that the man sustained an injury to his arm and was transported to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

The release noted that the incident remains under investigation.

"Wildlife in Yellowstone National Park are wild and can be dangerous when approached," the release stated. "When an animal is near a campsite, trail, boardwalk, parking lot, or in a developed area, give it space. Stay more than 25 yards (23 m) away from all large animals - bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose, and coyotes - and at least 100 yards (91 m) away from bears and wolves. If need be, turn around and go the other way to avoid interacting with a wild animal in proximity."

The park noted that this is the second reported incident in 2022 of a visitor getting too close to an animal and getting gored.

"Bison are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans," the release stated.

For more information on how to remain safe while in Yellowstone National Park, you can visit the park's website.