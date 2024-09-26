Television shows like Yellowstone and Longmire have recently popularized Wyoming tourism over the last few year, and let's face it, this is definitely one of the best states to travel to, especially for those that love the great outdoors. But one thing is for certain, tourists are easy to spot... almost immediately.

Although I am a Wyoming native, I was gone from my home state for the better part of two decades. I have been back for over twenty years now, but that meant I had to re-learn the obvious, which is life in the Cowboy State is way different from the rest of the country, especially the more metropolitan areas, and don't get me wrong... that is definitely a good thing.

Now if you are a tourist and reading this, please do not get offended. Take it as a coachable moment. Each year, there are out-of-state visitors that humiliate and sometimes, even injure themselves, in our beautiful national parks and nature reserves. So use this as a tutorial before your first (or next), Wyoming excursion.

It's worth noting, that because of our stunning locations, both in the summer and winter months, we attract visitors year round. So whether it's hunting season, skiing season, trips to Yellowstone National Park, Devils Tower or the Grand Tetons, there is always a little something for everyone.

Can you tell who is a local and who is a tourist? I'm willing to bet yes. Regardless, here are a few things that give it away.

17 Ways to Spot a Tourist in Wyoming Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke