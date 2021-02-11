Colorado Recalls Marijuana Edibles For Being Too Strong

Because Colorado was among some of the first states to legalize recreational marijuana back in 2012, there has been quite the process of figuring out how to regulate the plant, and because of this, the last nine years have been a learning experience for our legislators.

When you walk into a marijuana dispensary in our great state you are greeted with many options. You can purchase marijuana in its natural plant or "flower" form which ingested via smoke, there are oils and tinctures and of course, the ever-popular edibles.

However, yesterday, February 10th, 2021, a popular brand of edibles was banned in Colorado for having too much of the psychoactive chemical in marijuana, THC.

The brand of edible marijuana, Incredibles, allegedly incorrectly labeled their product as having 50 milligrams of THC and 50 milligrams of CBD, which was found to be close to half of what the products actually contained, according to Medically Correct, who reported the error to the Department of Public Health and Environment.

The product in question, Incredibles' Black Cherry CBD bars were subsequently recalled because of what appears to be an error in the edible marijuana product's packaging.

It has been reported that these particular edibles were available for purchase in Colorado dispensaries between October of 2020 and February of 2021, and the Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division is encouraging anyone who may have purchased the product to dispose of them.

The Marijuana Enforcement Division or MED, had this to say to consumers with regard to the recall:

Consumers who experience adverse health effects from consuming the product should seek medical attention immediately and report the event to the store from which they purchased the product.

[Westword]

