Have You Ever Forgotten Information You Use Every Single Day?

It's a moment that can make you question your own sanity.

I'm hoping this is a something that happens to like super smart people, because I felt so dumb the other day when I forgot my zip code. Seriously. I was at the gas station and, just like any other time, I put in my credit card and was asked to enter my zip. The problem was that I couldn't remember it. I punched in a few numbers, cleared them, and punched in a few more. Although I knew the numbers I was using were incorrect, I couldn't think of the correct ones.

So, I turned to Google to bail me out.

This isn't the first time I've forgotten something I use every day. Sadly, I've forgotten my PIN, gate code to the neighborhood, even the password to my work email. Of course, these moments are few and far between, but they really make me feel like I'm losing my marbles.

After posting about this on social media, I had a few people share their stories with me. One woman said she was on the phone with a customer service representative and was asked to verify her address, which she couldn't recall. A man shared that he forgot the code to get into his work building. Another woman said she was randomly stopped at a check point and asked where she was coming from. Even though she had just left her dad's house, she could not remember.

What is something you have forgotten?