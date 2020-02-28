Trucker Shows Video Going Over Wyoming’s Elk Mountain at Night

Elk Mountain can be one of Wyoming's most challenging routes even in good weather. A truck driver showed what it's like to drive over this area at night in the winter.

According to the date stamp on the video, this was taken the night of February 24 when Elk Mountain had wind speeds of nearly 70 mph.

Elk Mountain can be some of the more entertaining WYDOT webcams to check out this time of year as the wind and snow can get crazy in that area. Wikipedia says that Elk Mountain is the 8th most prominent summit in Wyoming and I don't think that's giving it enough credit.

WillyWeather is an entertaining site that will give you nearly real-time wind speeds for Elk Mountain. It's no surprise this trucker encountered the conditions he did at this time of night.