Wyoming Has Over 90 Million Dollars In Unclaimed Property

With over 90 million dollars in unclaimed property available in the Cowboy State, you may be wondering if any of it has your name on it. This year, the Wyoming State Treasurer's Office has made it even easier to claim what is rightfully yours.

In case you are wondering what constitutes unclaimed property, the Wyoming State Treasurer's Office states:

Unclaimed property is money that is left behind and turned over to the state to hold for the rightful owners. It includes but is not limited to utility deposits, unpaid wages, insurance proceeds, securities, savings and checking accounts. The Unclaimed Property Division receives new property every year.

To find out if you have any unclaimed property, click here. You will be asked for personal information. Keep in mind, it is a free and secure service provided by the Wyoming Unclaimed Property Division.

The video below, will walk you through the simple steps for making a claim.

State Treasurer Curt Meier stated in the 2019 Fiscal report:

The Unclaimed Property Division had another record year in Fiscal Year 2019 (FY19) as Wyoming returned more than 75 percent of the money turned over to the state during the year. In all, 6,084 checks totaling more than $6.85 million were issued to Wyoming citizens or former citizens. Unclaimed Property also implemented a new software system in February 2019 that makes it easier than ever to claim your money. Hats off to the Unclaimed Property team!