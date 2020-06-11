State Holding Over $3 Million Belonging To Johnson County Residents

Near the end of February 2020, we reported that there is over over 90 million dollars in unclaimed property available in the Cowboy State. Recently however, the Wyoming State Treasurer’s Office released a statement on how they're planning on assisting Johnson and Sheridan County residents claim their money.

The state of Wyoming is holding over $91 million belonging to current and former

residents of Wyoming – including $3,153,315 earmarked for those in Sheridan County.

“We were planning to visit Johnson and Sheridan counties in June as part of an outreach mission

to help local citizens find and claim their lost money,” said Unclaimed Property Administrator Jeff

Robertson. “The pandemic has forced us to change those plans, but we still want to help residents in

those areas claim any money that is rightfully theirs. With most everyone spending extended periods of

time at home, now is the perfect time to see if the state is holding onto your money.”

A little over a year ago, the Unclaimed Property Division of Wyoming State Treasurer’s Office upgraded its website and simplified the claims process.

“The easiest thing to do is to go to our website (www.mycash.wyo.gov) and watch the 2-minute video

located on the left side of the page,” Robertson said. “It shows how you can search to see if you are entitled to any money and then how to complete the claims process.”

Wyoming State Treasurer Curt Meier said this is a tough time for many Wyoming residents, so finding

even a little bit of money through Unclaimed Property can help those who are struggling.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has caused many challenges for all of us in Wyoming, as well as across the country,” Meier said. “Unclaimed Property is one source of funds many may not be thinking of during this

time.”

Money and other types of unclaimed property, such as royalties, stocks, mutual funds and safe deposit boxes, are turned over to the state when a business, agency or governmental entity cannot locate the owner for a specified time period.

“Even if you have received unclaimed property in the past, more money is turned over every year,” Robertson said. “Because of this, the amount of money being held by the state continues to increase.”

Wyoming’s Unclaimed Property Division issued 6,084 checks totaling more than $6.857 million in the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2019.

To make a claim, owners will need to provide a valid ID. It can be uploaded directly to the website, emailed to wyomingup@wyo.gov or mailed through USPS. Additional documentation may also be required depending on the property in question and complexity of the claim.

Wyoming law requires the state to hold unclaimed property in perpetuity until the rightful owner is able to claim it.

“We recently paid an individual over $50,000 that was turned over to the state in 1997,” Robertson said. “A lot of the higher-valued properties are in the names of individuals who are now deceased. We want to reunite this money with that person’s heir or heirs, so make sure you also search for the name of a loved one who may have passed.”

Those not comfortable or able to search the website from a computer or mobile device may call the Wyoming State Treasurer’s Office at 307-777-5590 for assistance, although there may be a wait times depending on demand.

Keep in mind, even if you live outside of Johnson or Sheridan counties, check annually to see if you have any unclaimed funds in Wyoming. To find out if you have any unclaimed money, click here.