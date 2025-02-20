Wyomingites: You Can Check All 50 States for Missing Money

Grocery and gas prices are outrageous, so we all can use a lit bit of extra money. Why not claim what is already yours?

Every year, the Wyoming State Treasurer's Office updates residents on the massive amounts of "unclaimed property", but you can also check a database that includes all fifty states at once.

What is "Unclaimed Property"?

By definition, unclaimed property is:

Money that is left behind and turned over to the state to hold for the rightful owners. It includes but is not limited to utility deposits, unpaid wages, insurance proceeds, securities, savings and checking accounts. The Unclaimed Property Division receives new property every year.

Last year alone, the Wyoming had over 108 million dollars in unclaimed funds. That being said, just imagine how much there is floating out there in the rest of the country.

Why check all 50 States for unclaimed funds?

If you have lived in Wyoming your entire life, this might not help you any. But if you've lived outside the Cowboy State at all, specifically as an adult (even more so if you've worked outside the state), it doesn't hurt to check.

I joined the military right out of high school, so I moved around a lot. After a quick search, three of my former addresses popped up with unclaimed funds in three different states.

How do I check if any of this money is mine?

It is super quick and very easy. All you have to do is visit the website, MissingMoney.com, and follow three simple steps:

Enter your last or business name Enter your first name Click the search button

From there, just scroll the all the searches from each state and match them with places you've lived. After that, click on each one that you think applies and then click on "view claimed properties. button. Then all you have to do is follow the directions.

It's that simple.

You may have some serious money owed to you and it only takes a few moments to check.

