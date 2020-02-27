WATCH: Check Out This Retro Video of KISS FM From 2001

There is nothing quite like taking a walk down memory lane. NCTV Teacher, Lance Madzey recently shared a video from 2001 that featured former 104.7 Kiss FM radio personality Jaden Foxx.

Madzey posted the video to his Facebook page along with a message that read:

NCTV Thursday throwback. Rad past student of mine (Jason Yocum) produced this story about D.J. Jayden Fox from Kiss FM back in 2001!

There truly is no school like the old school and it's always nice to see a little piece of Casper radio history.