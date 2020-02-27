NWS: More Snow in Wyoming This Weekend, 3″ Likely in Casper

Another round of snowfall is expected across much of Wyoming this weekend, with three inches of accumulation likely in Casper.

That's according to the National Weather Service office in Riverton. In a Facebook post Thursday, the weather service warned of a strong cold front that will approach the northwest part of the state late Saturday night.

The front will continue across the state on Sunday. The highest accumulations are expected in the mountains, with 8-12 inches of snow expected in the highest elevations of the Wind River range.

Lander could see 4-6 inches of accumulation, and 2-3 inches of snow could pile up in Riverton.

For the latest road conditions, visit WyoRoad.info, call 511 or download the Wyoming 511 app.