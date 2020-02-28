CDC Warns About Beard Types for Coronavirus Prevention

The CDC gave new warnings this week about the potential spread of the coronavirus in the US. That included guidelines about what type of beards would be acceptable for disease prevention.

Marketwatch was one of the many media outlets that shared the CDC guidelines for what beards and mustaches might cause problems for face masks for those trying to avoid viruses. The CDC even included a chart for a visual reference.

According to the reports, any facial hair that extends to the chin could potentially cause respirators to not be effective if you're trying to avoid diseases.