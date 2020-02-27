Things Teachers Told Us That Turned Out ‘Not’ To Be True

We took to our social media outlets to find out different things teachers told us during our schooling that turned out not to be true.

The response we saw the most from our fellow Casperites was:

You won't always have a calculator with you.

Little did our teachers know, that not only do we ALWAYS have a calculator with us, but pretty much all the knowledge in the world readily available at our fingertips (or with Siri, Alexa and Cortana, just our by using our voices).

Some of the other top answers include:

You'll need to know algebra and you'll use it often.

You won't make it in life if you don't go to college.

All words come out of a dictionary.

Tattoos are just a fad.

Hip-Hop/Rap music won't last a decade.