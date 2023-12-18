Wyoming: Be Aware of Massive ‘Quaker Oats’ Product Recall

If you have recently purchased certain Quaker Oats products, it is imperative that you check your cupboards.

Last Friday (December 15th, 2023), Quaker Oats on recalled over forty granola bar and cereal products that might be contaminated with salmonella.

The official Quaker Oats website had this to say about the recall:

QUAKER RECALLS GRANOLA BARS AND GRANOLA CEREALS DUE TO POSSIBLE HEALTH RISK. The Quaker Oats Company announced the recall of specific granola bars and granola cereals because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella. The products impacted are sold in outlets throughout the United States. Consumers should check their pantries for any of the products listed below and dispose of them.

Click here for for a list of impacted products.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) shared an official release from Quaker Oats which stated:

To date, Quaker has received no confirmed reports of illness related to the products covered by this recall. Quaker has informed the FDA of our actions.

The Mayo Clinic defines the disease caused by salmonella as:

Salmonella infection (salmonellosis) is a common bacterial disease that affects the intestinal tract. Salmonella bacteria typically live in animal and human intestines and are shed through stool (feces). Humans become infected most frequently through contaminated water or food.

If you believe you have been exposed, there is normally no need to seek medical attention. The infection normally clears within a couple of days. However, if the infected person is an infant, young child, older adult or someone with a weakened immune system, call a health care provider immediately.

